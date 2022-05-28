Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $200,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

