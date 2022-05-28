Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 14,189 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.05.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

