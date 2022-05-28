RLI (NYSE:RLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.40

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.40 and last traded at $120.31, with a volume of 19790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

