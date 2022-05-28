Rightmove (LON:RMV) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 574 ($7.22) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 617 ($7.76).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 617 ($7.76) to GBX 574 ($7.22) in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.31) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.68) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 650.33 ($8.18).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 595.80 ($7.50) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 610.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 670.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.19). The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

