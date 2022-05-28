REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) to report $609.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.76 million and the highest is $619.30 million. REV Group posted sales of $643.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of REV Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 140,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,446. The company has a market capitalization of $793.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

