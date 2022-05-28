Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 115 ($1.45) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 110 ($1.38).

Shares of RESI opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. Residential Secure Income has a 12-month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

