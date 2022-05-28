Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,034,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

