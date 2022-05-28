Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.59.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.50 ($15.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($16.49) to €16.70 ($17.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.55) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. 333,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,282. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

