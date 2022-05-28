REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

REPO (REPO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $1,334.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

