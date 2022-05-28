Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Replimune Group stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $40.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after buying an additional 59,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after buying an additional 107,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

