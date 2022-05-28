Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

REPL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.29. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,171,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,299,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 352.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

