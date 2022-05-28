Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,201,400 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 5,368,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.8 days.
OTCMKTS:RNECF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renesas Electronics (RNECF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.