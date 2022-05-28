Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($291.49) to €290.00 ($308.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($312.77) to €313.00 ($332.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($191.49) to €200.00 ($212.77) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.91.

REMYY opened at $18.21 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

