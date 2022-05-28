Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

RWT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 815,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,600. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

