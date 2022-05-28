Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Shares of RDW stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Redwire has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redwire will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $92,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Redwire by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

