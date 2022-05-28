Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $633.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $642.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $621.10 million. Redfin reported sales of $471.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. Redfin has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

In other Redfin news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,250 shares of company stock worth $1,700,330 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

