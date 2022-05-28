Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

