Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.
RRGB stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $36.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
