Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RRGB stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.