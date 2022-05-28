Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.75. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 32.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $26,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 361,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,535,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

