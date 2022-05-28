Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,865,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.11. 3,348,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

