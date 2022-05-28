Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.08. 9,801,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,195,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a market cap of $235.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

