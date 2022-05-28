Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 61,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 186,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.