Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. 23,873,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,185,191. The stock has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.