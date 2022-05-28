Red Door Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 34,169,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,028,559. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.