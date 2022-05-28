Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,356 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

VZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 13,347,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,735,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

