Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,115 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 800,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,137 shares of company stock worth $1,405,279. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.42.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,373. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average is $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

