Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,756 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,028,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,176. The firm has a market cap of $356.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.