Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

