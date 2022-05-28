RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Major Shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Buys 128,496 Shares

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,039.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.59 on Friday. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the third quarter worth $57,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RealNetworks in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.