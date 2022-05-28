Raze Network Hits Market Cap of $893,498.69 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $893,498.69 and $1.64 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.14 or 0.02014067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00505432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032686 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.