Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Tops $325,661.04 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $325,661.04 and approximately $7,415.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,919.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.16 or 0.06162544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00218714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00614745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00616507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00078761 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

