Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.06.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

