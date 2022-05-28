Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNGR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of RNGR opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $268.24 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.40). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,293 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

