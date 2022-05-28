Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP David P. Poole Sells 85,000 Shares

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RRC opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

