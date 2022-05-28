Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of METC stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $640.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $2,986,331.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,081,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,985,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,324,393 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,509. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.