Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

