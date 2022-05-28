Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $2.50 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

