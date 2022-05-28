Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,808 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,365,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396,438. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

