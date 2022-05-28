Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 434,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 10,812,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,558,072. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

