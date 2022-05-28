Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 316,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 495.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $27,949.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLDE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 429,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $512.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -0.16. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

