Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $4.06 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. 20,704,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,298,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $73.54.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

