Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after buying an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,780,000 after purchasing an additional 186,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

BERY stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $59.10. 1,139,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

