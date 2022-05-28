Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

HLT stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,482. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average of $146.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

