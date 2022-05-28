Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bluegreen Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,265,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BVH traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.59. 61,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

