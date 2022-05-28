Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after buying an additional 654,338 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 1,969,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

