Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $9.03 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 434,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after buying an additional 3,403,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,195,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,277,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.