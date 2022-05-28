Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $8.36 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,517 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FOX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FOX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FOX by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in FOX by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 2,573,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

