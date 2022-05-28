Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,977,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,440. The stock has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

