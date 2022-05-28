Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUS. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AUS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.78. 306,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

