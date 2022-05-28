Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

QK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 66,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,835. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Q&K International Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Q&K International Group makes up 1.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 3.72% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

